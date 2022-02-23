Democratic mayoral candidates face off at FOX 5 DC debate

DC Democratic Mayoral Debate hosted by FOX 5 DC and Georgetown University
It was debate night in the District. FOX 5 and the Georgetown University Institute of Politics teamed up for the D.C. Democratic Mayoral Debate. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, and Councilmembers Trayon White and Robert White Jr. squared off over a range of issues.
The event was moderated by FOX 5's Morning Anchor Jeannette Reyes, FOX 5 "On the Hill" anchor Tom Fitzgerald and GU Politics Executive Director Mo Elleithee.
Current D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed she would participate just days before the debate, while Councilmember Robert White Jr. and Councilmember Trayon White accepted our invite earlier this year. The three of them were the only candidates who qualified for this debate.
Check out a full recap of the debate topics below:
Is adding more officers the answer to the city’s violent crime?
DC Mayoral Debate: Candidates discuss violent crime and increasing police
Current D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Councilmember Robert White Jr., and Councilmember Trayon White discuss violent crime in the District and whether increasing the police force will help the issue.
Last calendar year there were 420 carjackings, and just 150 arrests – two thirds of those juveniles. What do you think is the root cause of that issue and how would you address it?
DC Mayoral Debate: Councilmember White discusses juvenile crime
Councilmember Trayon White discusses his plan to address juvenile crime in the District.
DC Mayoral Debate: Mayor Muriel Bowser discusses juvenile crime
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser discusses her plan to address juvenile crime in the District.
DC Mayoral Debate: Councilmember Robert White Jr. discusses juvenile crime
Councilmember Robert White Jr. discusses his plan to address juvenile crime in the District.
Education disparities between white students and their black and brown counterparts have only widened since the start of the pandemic. How do you plan on making better use of funding to close that gap?
DC Mayoral Debate: Candidates share how they will address education disparities in the District
Current D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, and Councilmember Trayon White talk about how they would use funding in the District budget to address educational disparities within the city.
Affordable housing has long been a problem in D.C., one that’s been exacerbated by the pandemic. As mayor, what plan do you have to address the affordable housing crisis in DC?
DC Mayoral Debate: Democratic candidates discuss affordable housing in the District
Affordable housing has been a major issue in Washington D.C. The Democratic mayoral candidates discuss how they plan to fix the problem for residents.
Vacancy rates are high in the district post-pandemic. Many people are also working from home. As mayor, what will you do to bring business & workers back to DC?
DC Mayoral Debate: Candidates discuss bringing businesses & workers back to the District
Current D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Councilmember Robert White Jr., and Councilmember Trayon White discuss bringing businesses and workers back to the District and how they plan to do it.
How do you plan to address the gaps in mental health services for all D.C. residents?
DC Mayoral Debate: Candidates discuss the mental health crisis in the District
The Democratic mayoral candidates share how they plan to make sure mental health services are available to all D.C. residents who need them.
What is your plan to tackle the systematic issues creating inequality in our healthcare system to help D.C. residents who need it most?
DC Mayoral Debate: Candidates discuss access to health care
Current D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Councilmember Robert White Jr., and Councilmember Trayon White share how they would get health care to minority communities in the District.