Democratic mayoral candidates face off at FOX 5 DC debate

It was debate night in the District!

FOX 5 and the Georgetown University Institute of Politics teamed up Thursday for the D.C. Democratic Mayoral Debate live from the historic Gaston Hall on Georgetown’s campus.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, and Councilmembers Trayon White and Robert White Jr. squared off over a range of issues.

The event was moderated by FOX 5's Morning Anchor Jeannette Reyes, FOX 5 "On the Hill" anchor Tom Fitzgerald and GU Politics Executive Director Mo Elleithee.

Current D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed she would participate just days before the debate, while Councilmember Robert White Jr. and Councilmember Trayon White accepted our invite earlier this year. The three of them were the only candidates who qualified for this debate.

Check out a full recap of the debate topics below:

Is adding more officers the answer to the city’s violent crime?

Last calendar year there were 420 carjackings, and just 150 arrests – two thirds of those juveniles. What do you think is the root cause of that issue and how would you address it?

Education disparities between white students and their black and brown counterparts have only widened since the start of the pandemic. How do you plan on making better use of funding to close that gap?

Affordable housing has long been a problem in D.C., one that’s been exacerbated by the pandemic. As mayor, what plan do you have to address the affordable housing crisis in DC?

Vacancy rates are high in the district post-pandemic. Many people are also working from home. As mayor, what will you do to bring business & workers back to DC?

How do you plan to address the gaps in mental health services for all D.C. residents?

What is your plan to tackle the systematic issues creating inequality in our healthcare system to help D.C. residents who need it most?