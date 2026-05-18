Fact check: Donation and voting record claims surface at DC mayoral debate

The Brief A D.C. mayoral debate at Georgetown featured Janeese Lewis-George, Kenyan McDuffie and Gary Goodweather ahead of the Democratic primary. The event was moderated by FOX 5 D.C. and Georgetown University leaders and included viewer-submitted questions. Exchanges focused on public safety votes, youth curfews and campaign donations.



On Monday night, a mayoral debate at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy brought together Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis-George, former At-large Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie and candidate Gary Goodweather ahead of the Democratic primary.

Co-hosted by FOX 5 D.C. and Georgetown University, and moderated by Katie Barlow, Jim Lokay and Mo Elleithee, the debate featured sharp exchanges over public safety votes, youth curfew policies and campaign donations, with additional viewer-submitted questions.

Here's a breakdown:

Janeese Lewis-George voting claims

Youth curfew votes

Claim: McDuffie said Lewis-George voted against extending the youth curfew.

What the record shows: Lewis-George voted no on youth curfew expansion and permanent curfew legislation considered by the D.C. Council.

Verdict: True.

Pretrial detention expansion

Claim: McDuffie said Lewis-George voted against stronger pretrial detention rules for violent offenders.

What the record shows: Lewis-George voted against the original Secure DC public safety bill, which included expanded pretrial detention authority for some violent crimes.

Verdict: True.

Strangulation felony claim

Claim: McDuffie said Lewis-George voted against making strangulation a felony.

What the record shows: D.C. law classifies strangulation as a felony offense punishable by up to five years in prison.

However, the provision was included inside a larger public safety bill. There was not a separate standalone Council vote on the strangulation provision.

Lewis-George voted against broader legislation containing the measure.

Verdict: Mostly true, but lacks context.

Kenyan McDuffie donation claims

Republican or Trump-linked donors

Claim: Lewis-George said McDuffie accepts donations from Republican or Trump-linked donors.

What the record shows: D.C. Office of Campaign Finance filings show all contributions made to McDuffie’s campaign. Those records can be cross-referenced with Federal Election Commission data, which shows that some individuals who donated to McDuffie have also made contributions to Republican candidates, including Donald Trump.

Verdict: Mostly true — some McDuffie donors have also contributed to Republican candidates, including Trump, though they represent a small portion of his overall donor base.

Utility / Pepco-linked donors

Claim: McDuffie has accepted donations from individuals associated with Pepco and the utility sector.

What the record shows: D.C. Office of Campaign Finance filings include contributor information and, when provided by the donor, may list employer or occupation. Those records show contributions from individuals who have disclosed employment in the utility and energy sector, including some who list Pepco as their employer.

Verdict: Partly true — records show some donors tied to Pepco or the utility sector where employer information is disclosed, but the system does not formally categorize contributions by employer or company affiliation.