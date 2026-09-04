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Zip Trip 2026 wraps up with grand finale at National Harbor

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FOX 5 DC
Zip Trip
Updated September 4, 2026 8:08 AM EDT Published September 4, 2026 7:58 AM EDT

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. - FOX 5’s Zip Trip season closed out its summer tour Friday with a grand finale celebration at National Harbor!

The morning crew visited the busy waterfront, highlighting its mix of shopping, fine dining and entertainment – plus, the music and festivities at MGM National Harbor!

RELATED: 2026 FOX 5 DC Zip Trip destinations are here! Check the full list

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Zip Trip 2026 wraps up with grand finale at National Harbor

ZIP Trip 2026 wraps up with grand finale at National Harbor

The Source: Information in this article comes from FOX 5 reporting and NationalHarbor.com.

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