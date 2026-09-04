Zip Trip 2026 wraps up with grand finale at National Harbor
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. - FOX 5’s Zip Trip season closed out its summer tour Friday with a grand finale celebration at National Harbor!
The morning crew visited the busy waterfront, highlighting its mix of shopping, fine dining and entertainment – plus, the music and festivities at MGM National Harbor!
RELATED: 2026 FOX 5 DC Zip Trip destinations are here! Check the full list
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Zip Trip 2026 wraps up with grand finale at National Harbor
ZIP Trip 2026 wraps up with grand finale at National Harbor
The Source: Information in this article comes from FOX 5 reporting and NationalHarbor.com.