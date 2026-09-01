Another accused killer released from Virginia mental health facility after insanity plea

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The Brief The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office has agreed to the release of another man accused of murder after another accused killer fled the U.S. The accused killer was granted conditional release after being found not guilty by reason of insanity in his father's killing. It comes after another accused killer left the U.S. on a one-way flight on a weekend pass from a mental health facility.



The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office has agreed to the release of another man accused of murder after another accused killer fled the U.S. on a weekend pass from a Fairfax County mental health facility.

Alexander Jahelka was accused of stabbing his 66-year-old father, Kenneth, to death in a Reston apartment in 2021. He was found not guilty by reason of insanity and committed to a mental health institution in Northern Virginia.

According to court records, Jahelka was granted conditional release into the community with agreement from the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office on July 16, ten days after Abdulloi Toshpulodzoda left on a one-way flight to Tajikistan.

READ MORE | Accused murderer boards flight out of U.S. on weekend pass from Virginia mental health facility

Judge Dipti Pidikiti-Smith held a hearing on Jahelka's requested release on July 16. According to the court reporter's notes saved in the case file, the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office agreed with the recommendation that Jahelka be released from custody.

Under the terms of his conditional release, Jahelka agreed to live in his own apartment in Fairfax while maintaining employment for up to 40 hours each week. He also agreed not to leave Virginia, to submit to random testing and be under the supervision of the Fairfax-Falls Church Community Services Board.

Jahelka is not the only person accused of a violent crime who was released recently.

Robert Jablonksi was accused of attempted aggravated murder of a police officer after he aimed a crossbow at officers in January 2022. Fairfax County police then shot Jablonski, striking him in the upper body.

Jablonski was found not guilty by reason of insanity. As of March 2024, a Fairfax County judge said he should not be released from inpatient custody. However, one year later, in April 2026, Judge Susan Stoney granted his conditional release, agreed to by the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

In January, Jablonski was also granted permission to travel to D.C., Maryland and West Virginia for 24 hour periods.

FOX 5 DC has reached out to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office for comment and is awaiting a response.