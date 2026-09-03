Child hospitalized after shooting inside Prince George’s County home

The Brief A child was rushed to a hospital after a shooting inside a Landover home. The child was critically injured, police said. An investigation is ongoing.



A child was critically injured after being shot inside a home in Landover Thursday night, Prince George’s County police said.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 300 block of Tayside Way around 7:45 p.m. for a reported shooting.

The child suffered a gunshot wound and was rushed to a nearby hospital with critical injuries, police said.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances behind the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Prince George’s County Police.