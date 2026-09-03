Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 10:34 PM EDT until THU 11:15 PM EDT, Grant County
8
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 10:41 PM EDT until THU 11:30 PM EDT, Carroll County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 11:00 PM EDT, Frederick County, Montgomery County, Carroll County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until FRI 12:00 AM EDT, Grant County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Fauquier County, City of Alexandria, City of Fairfax, City of Fredericksburg, Fairfax County, Prince William County, Stafford County, Arlington County, City of Manassas, Carroll County, Prince Georges County, Anne Arundel County, Frederick County, Charles County, Montgomery County, District of Columbia
Heat Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Prince George County
Coastal Flood Statement
from THU 5:00 PM EDT until FRI 12:00 AM EDT, Dorchester County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from THU 9:30 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Anne Arundel County

Manhunt underway for suspect accused in 2 Northern Virginia rape cases

By
News
Published September 3, 2026 10:42 PM EDT
Published September 3, 2026 10:42 PM EDT
article

 30-year-old Caesar Mario Torres Juarez Wanted for 2 Northern Virginia Rape Cases

The Brief

    • A Spotsylvania man is wanted in connection with two rape cases.
    • Police said Caesar Mario Torres Juarez raped two women at Northern Virginia massage spas.
    • Law enforcement officials are urging additional victims to come forward.

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Police in Northern Virginia are searching for a Spotsylvania man who is accused of raping women at local massage spas. 

What we know:

Fredericksburg police said 30-year-old Caesar Mario Torres Juarez is responsible for raping a woman while at work at a massage therapy business on Plank Road. 

He is also the suspect in the rape of another employee at another spa on the same road Monday. 

Torres Juarez is wanted for rape, forcible sodomy, object sexual penetration, strangulation and other charges, according to police. 

Officers are asking victims of any unreported assaults to come forward.

Investigators believe Torres Juarez might be in South Boston, a small town in Virginia. 

He is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing about 175 pounds, with black hair and tattoos, according to police. 

Anyone with information about Torres Juarez's whereabouts is urged to call local police.

What they're saying:

Law enforcement expert and retired FBI agent Richard Kolko said it is very possible that there are more victims out there. 

"It’s unlikely that this person walked into these two massage parlors for the crimes he’s been charged with and hasn’t done any other crimes," Kolko said. "So that gives law enforcement lots of places they can search; they’ll talk to the other massage parlors, even see if he scouted out the two he may have committed these crimes in."

The Source: Information in this article is from Fredericksburg Police. 

NewsVirginiaVirginia Crime