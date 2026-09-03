Manhunt underway for suspect accused in 2 Northern Virginia rape cases

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The Brief A Spotsylvania man is wanted in connection with two rape cases. Police said Caesar Mario Torres Juarez raped two women at Northern Virginia massage spas. Law enforcement officials are urging additional victims to come forward.



Police in Northern Virginia are searching for a Spotsylvania man who is accused of raping women at local massage spas.

What we know:

Fredericksburg police said 30-year-old Caesar Mario Torres Juarez is responsible for raping a woman while at work at a massage therapy business on Plank Road.

He is also the suspect in the rape of another employee at another spa on the same road Monday.

Torres Juarez is wanted for rape, forcible sodomy, object sexual penetration, strangulation and other charges, according to police.

Officers are asking victims of any unreported assaults to come forward.

Investigators believe Torres Juarez might be in South Boston, a small town in Virginia.

He is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing about 175 pounds, with black hair and tattoos, according to police.

Anyone with information about Torres Juarez's whereabouts is urged to call local police.

What they're saying:

Law enforcement expert and retired FBI agent Richard Kolko said it is very possible that there are more victims out there.

"It’s unlikely that this person walked into these two massage parlors for the crimes he’s been charged with and hasn’t done any other crimes," Kolko said. "So that gives law enforcement lots of places they can search; they’ll talk to the other massage parlors, even see if he scouted out the two he may have committed these crimes in."