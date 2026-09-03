Excavation for President Trump’s arch set to begin in DC within 2 weeks

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The Brief Excavation is set to begin within two weeks for President Trump's arch project in D.C. The move comes despite legal challenges from veterans and preservationists. The arch is designed to stand more than twice as tall as the Lincoln Memorial.



Construction work for President Donald Trump's "Triumphal Arch" is set to begin in Washington, D.C., within two weeks, according to the secretary for the Department of the Interior.

What we know:

Despite legal challenges, Sec. Doug Burgum said Thursday that excavation will soon start at Memorial Circle.

"This will be one of the Great Pieces of American Architecture, honoring the history and significance of Arlington Cemetery and befitting the most powerful Capital in the World." Sec. Burgum said in a statement.

President Donald Trump’s "Triumphal Arch"

Veterans and preservationists are suing to stop the project. They argue that the Trump administration does not have the authority to build the arch without congressional approval.

The update comes a week after the National Park Service (NPS) issued a report supporting the project. In the report, officials acknowledge that the project would have detrimental impacts on sight lines and traffic.

The 250-foot arch would stand more than twice as tall as the Lincoln Memorial and would be placed at Memorial Circle on Columbia Island, between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.

"Over 70 major cities/capitals around the world, from London, Paris and Rome to Madrid, Athens and New Delhi, all showcase beautiful arches," Sec. Burgum said in a social media post. "Interestingly, Washington, DC, is the only major Western capital without an arch. Now, after 125 years of waiting, the most powerful capital in the world will be home of the most spectacular and beautiful arch of them all!"

In May, the U.S. Commission of Fire Arts approved the design for the arch despite pushback from the public.

The proposal received early approval in July from the National Capital Planning Commission.

Advocates push back

What they're saying:

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va), who's district includes the Arlington National Cemetery, accused the Trump administration and Sec. Burgum of "disregarding the risks and rushing this towering monument."

"This project is not even close to being ready for prime time. The Administration has not won the legal battle over the proposal, which is plainly illegal without congressional authorization," Rep. Beyer said in a statement.

"Starting excavation work without the necessary approvals, including from Congress and the FAA, is a fraudulent use of taxpayer money and an insult to the people of this country, in particular to those who are buried at Arlington National Cemetery," said Susan Douglas, a volunteer leader with Third Act DMV. "The American people aren't fooled by this, and the fight against this illegal, ill-conceived vanity project will continue."