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FOX 5 Zip Trip spotlights Navy Yard neighborhood

By  and 
FOX 5 DC
Zip Trip
Updated July 3, 2026 7:56 AM EDT Published July 3, 2026 7:18 AM EDT

WASHINGTON - The FOX 5 crew kept the summer fun rolling with its latest Zip Trip stop to Navy Yard, showcasing one of Washington, D.C.’s most vibrant waterfront communities.

RELATED: 2026 FOX 5 DC Zip Trip destinations are here! Check the full list

Jacqueline, Marissa, Tucker and Annie Mae spent the morning highlighting the neighborhood’s mix of historic sites, popular restaurants and public spaces along the Anacostia River, which is also home to Nationals Park, home to Major League Baseball’s Washington Nationals.

Check out more about Navy Yard online.

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FOX 5 Zip Trip spotlights Navy Yard neighborhood

The Source: Information in this article comes from NavyYardDC.org

Zip TripNewsWashington, D.C.