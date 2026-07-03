The FOX 5 crew kept the summer fun rolling with its latest Zip Trip stop to Navy Yard, showcasing one of Washington, D.C.’s most vibrant waterfront communities.

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Jacqueline, Marissa, Tucker and Annie Mae spent the morning highlighting the neighborhood’s mix of historic sites, popular restaurants and public spaces along the Anacostia River, which is also home to Nationals Park, home to Major League Baseball’s Washington Nationals.

Check out more about Navy Yard online.

Image 1 of 16 ▼ FOX 5 Zip Trip spotlights Navy Yard neighborhood