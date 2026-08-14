3rd beaver attack in Maryland prompts closures at Seneca Creek State Park

The Brief Portions of Seneca Creek State Park closed. 10‑year‑old girl bitten while canoeing. Incident follows two Cunningham Falls attacks.



Portions of Seneca Creek State Park in Montgomery County are temporarily closed after a 10‑year‑old girl was bitten by a beaver, the third reported beaver attack in Maryland in less than a month.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources said the attack happened Thursday around 3:30 p.m. when the child, attending a summer camp, was canoeing with a group in a creek on park property. Camp counselors intervened, removed the beaver and it escaped into the water. The girl sustained three laceration wounds on her upper leg and was taken by family members to Suburban Hospital in Bethesda. No other injuries were reported.

RELATED: Second beaver attack prompts DNR to close additional areas of Maryland state park

The attack occurred at a bend in Seneca Creek near Berryville Road, close to the Potomac River. Officials said the area, including about one mile of trail, will remain closed until further notice. The adjacent parking lot is restricted with cones, and signs are posted notifying visitors of the incident. Other areas of the park, including the main area off Clopper Road in Gaithersburg, remain open.

Seneca Creek State Park (Maryland DNR / @MarylandDNR)

DNR Wildlife and Heritage Service staff and Seneca Creek State Park staff are searching for the beaver. Natural Resources Police, local wildlife authorities and Montgomery County Animal Services have also been notified.

The incident follows two beaver attacks at Cunningham Falls State Park, one on a 13‑year‑old swimmer on July 26 and another on a 19‑year‑old fisherman on August 5. Both beavers were caught, euthanized and tested positive for rabies. Officials say the Seneca Creek attack is not considered related, citing the distance between the parks and beaver behavior.

Health departments in Frederick and Montgomery counties report no indication of a rabies outbreak.