The Brief Mostly sunny with highs near 90 Monday. Chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday evening. Storms around 6 p.m. could slow the commute.



Mostly sunny with highs near 90 degrees on Monday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the evening commute.

Much of the daytime is expected to be dry, though FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says an early‑morning shower can’t be ruled out. Humidity will remain high, making conditions feel uncomfortable as temperatures climb. Sunshine should break through around midday, pushing highs into the low 90s before a few late‑day storms develop.

Temperatures were around 75 degrees early Monday. Light showers moved through parts of Baltimore and northeast Maryland, with a brief shower possible farther south. The cold front will keep conditions unsettled through the evening, and storms around the 6 p.m. hour could slow the commute, though the severe weather risk remains marginal.

Highs near 92 degrees on Monday will bring a hot, humid August feel. Tuesday stays hot but less humid, with mostly dry conditions expected through Wednesday. A few storms may return Wednesday evening, followed by some showers and storm chances into the weekend.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DC weather: Chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday as heat and humidity build