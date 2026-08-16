Freedom 250 Grand Prix street closures, attraction impacts, what you can't bring

The Brief The Freedom 250 Grand Prix comes to D.C. from Aug. 21 through Aug. 23. Dozens of streets across the District are closed to traffic or parking over the next week. Other attractions, like several Smithsonian museums, are also being impacted.



D.C. is just a week away from hosting the Freedom 250 Grand Prix, and the District has already started to see some of the impact impacts of setup for the event.

Street closures are expected to continue through next weekend, and the race weekend is also impacting other attractions along the National Mall, including several Smithsonian museums.

Here's what you need to know.

Freedom 250 street closures

Timeline:

Several streets in the area have already been closed for several days as crews prepare for the race, and many more streets will be closing through next weekend.

Below is a map of the streets being affected by the race. More on the impacts in the District can be found on the Washington, D.C., government website here

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL LIST OF STREET CLOSURES IN DC RELATED TO THE FREEDOM 250 GRAND PRIX

Smithsonian impacts

Dig deeper:

In addition to the roads, the race weekend is also impacting several museums on the National Mall.

From Aug. 21 through Aug. 23, the National Air and Space Museum, National Museum of the American Indian and the National Museum of Natural History will have modified visitor access requirements.

The three museums lie in the ticket-only zone connected to the Grand Prix, and visitors on Saturday and Sunday will need a Grand Prix ticket if they want to visit the museums.

On Friday, visitors won't need a Grand Prix ticket, but they will need to enter the museum via the entrance closest to the nearest Grand Prix gate. For the National Air and Space Museum, that's Gate 5; for teh National Museum of the American Indian, that's Gate 6 and for the National Museum of Natural History, that's Gate A.

More information can be found on the Smithsonian's website here.

Freedom 250 Grand Prix bag policy

Like many larger sporting events in recent years, the Freedom 250 will have a strict clear bag policy. Those bags won't be allowed to be bigger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches.

That means things like purses, backpacks, coolers, briefcases, and luggage are not allowed in the event zone.

There are also many things that you can't take into the event, including:

Aerosols

Balloons

Firearms and ammo

Animals, except service animals

Binocular cases (binoculars are allowed to be worn around your neck)

Food

Signs, flags, etc.

Metal drink tumblers/containers

The full list can be found on the Freedom 250 Grand Prix website here.

Closed through Aug. 26

Northbound travel lane on 9th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 3rd Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 9th Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

7th Street from D Street to Independence Avenue, SW

Indiana Avenue from 7th Street to Indiana Avenue/D Street, NW

6th Street from D Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Madison Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

12th Street from Jefferson Drive to Independence Avenue, SW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to D Street, SW

Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street, SW

Independence Avenue from 7th Street to Washington Avenue, SW

Maryland Avenue from 7th Street to 6th Street, SW

6th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

4th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

C Street from 4th Street to 2nd Street, SW

Starting Tuesday, Aug. 18

Pennsylvania Avenue from 11th Street to 9th Street, NW

10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

8th Street from E Street to D Street, NW

D Street from 9th Street to 7th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 9th Street, NW

Entrance to 9th Street Tunnel from Constitution Avenue, NW

C Street from 6th Street to 3rd Street, NW

3rd Street from Indiana Avenue/D Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to First Street, NW

Louisiana Avenue from Constitution Avenue to First Street, NW

Independence Avenue from 14th Street to 7th Street, SW

9th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

C Street from 9th Street to 7th Street, SW

7th Street from Independence Avenue to D Street, SW

6th Street from C Street to Virginia Avenue, SW

C Street from 6th Street to 4th Street, SW

4th Street from C Street to D Street, SW

Virginia Avenue from 7th Street to 6th Street, SW

Closed through Sept. 3:

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 3rd Street, NW

7th Street from D Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Indiana Avenue from 7th Street to 6th Street, NW

6th Street from D Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Madison Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

12th Street from Jefferson Drive to Independence Avenue, SW

Maryland Avenue from 7th Street to 6th Street, SW

6th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

4th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

3rd Street from Independence Avenue to D Street, SW

C Street from 4th Street to 2nd Street, SW

Race weekend (Aug. 21-Aug.23

No Parking:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 13th Street to 11th Street, NW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street from F Street to E Street, NW

8th Street from F Street to E Street, NW

7th Street from E Street to D Street, NW

6th Street from E Street to D Street, NW

5th Street from E Street to D Street, NW

Indiana Avenue/D Street from 6th Street to 3rd Street, NW

2nd Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street, NW

C Street from 2nd Street to First Street, NW

First Street from D Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Louisiana Avenue from First Street to D Street, NW

12th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

D Street from 9th Street to Virginia Avenue, SW

Virginia Avenue from 6th Street to 2nd Street, SW

7th Street from D Street to E Street, SW

6th Street from D Street to E Street, SW

4th Street from Virginia Avenue to E Street, SW

School Street from 6th Street to 4th Street, SW

D Street from 4th Street to 2nd Street, SW

3rd Street from D Street to E Street, SW

2nd Street from Washington Avenue to E Street, SW

E Street from 7th Street to 2nd Street, SW

Closed

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

E Street from 11th Street to 8th Street, NW

7th Street from E Street to D Street, NW

Indiana Avenue from 6th Street to D Street, NW

5th Street from E Street to D Street, NW

Indiana Avenue/D Street from 6th Street to 3rd Street, NW

2nd Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street, NW

C Street from 2nd Street to First Street, NW

First Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Louisiana Avenue from First Street to D Street, NW

New Jersey Avenue from D Street to Louisiana Avenue, NW

The ramp at Exit 9 from Northbound 3rd Street Tunnel to First Street, NW

12th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

Inbound Case Bridge ramp to 12th Street Expressway/Tunnel

Exit to 12th Street Expressway from westbound I395 (All traffic will continue west toward Maine Avenue)

12th Street Expressway

L’Enfant Plaza from Independence Avenue to Spy Museum

Virginia Avenue from 3rd Street to 2nd Street, SW

Ramp from southbound 3rd Street Tunnel to 2nd Street, SW

C Street from 6th Street to 4th Street, SW

4th Street from C Street to Virginia Avenue, SW

D Street from 4th Street to 2nd Street, SW

3rd Street from D Street to Virginia Avenue, SW

2nd Street from Washington Avenue to E Street, SW

E Street from 3rd Street to 2nd Street, SW

Local Traffic Only

Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 11th Street, NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from F Street to E Street, NW

9th Street from F Street to E Street, NW

8th Street from F Street to E Street, NW

7th Street from F Street to E Street, NW

E Street from 8th Street to 6th Street, NW

6th Street from E Street to D Street, NW

D Street from 7th Street to 6th Street, NW

4th Street from E Street to D Street, NW

First Street from D Street to C Street, NW

New Jersey Avenue from D Street to Louisiana Avenue, NW

L’Enfant Plaza from Spy Museum to 9th Street, SW

D Street from 12th Street to Virginia Avenue, SW

Virginia Avenue from 6th Street to 3rd Street, SW

Frontage Road from 10th Street to 7th Street, SW

7th Street from D Street to I Street, SW

6th Street from Virginia Avenue to E Street, SW

4th Street from Virginia Avenue to I Street, SW

School Street from 6th Street to 4th Street, SW

3rd Street from Virginia Avenue to E Street, SW

E Street from 7th Street to 3rd Street, SW