5 shot near Virginia State University residence halls; 1 critical, lockdown lifted

The Brief Five people were shot outside Virginia State University residence halls early Saturday. One victim is in critical condition, while four others have injuries that are not life-threatening. The campus lockdown has been lifted, but a significant police presence remains.



Five people were shot outside Virginia State University residence halls early Saturday, and one victim remains in critical condition, university officials said.

What we know:

Officers responded around 1:28 a.m. to the 3300 block of Boisseau Street and found five people suffering from gunshot wounds outside VSU residence halls.

All five victims were taken to area hospitals.

One person is in critical condition. The other four sustained injuries that are not life-threatening, according to the university.

Lockdown lifted

Virginia State University said its lockdown has been lifted.

A significant law enforcement presence remains on campus as the investigation continues.

What's next:

Chesterfield County Police are leading the investigation with assistance from VSU Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or VSU Police at 804-524-5411.