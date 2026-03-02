Winter Weather Advisory Monday for Maryland and Virginia with snow and freezing rain expected

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of Maryland and Virginia on Monday as a mix of snow and freezing rain moves in during the afternoon and evening, potentially creating slick conditions tonight and for the Tuesday morning commute.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says the region will get a quick return to winter after a beautiful weekend, with temperatures dropping sharply on Monday. Morning temperatures will be near 34 degrees with a slight wind chill making it feel a little colder.

The morning commute should stay dry, with precipitation holding off until mid‑ to late afternoon. Snow showers are expected any time this afternoon. Any accumulation during the day will be light and mainly confined to grassy surfaces. Roads and sidewalks should remain wet.

The more significant concern arrives on Monday night. Colder air settles in as snow transitions to a wintry mix and area of freezing rain. That combination could create icy spots early Tuesday, especially before 9 a.m., when most areas are expected to change over to plain rain.

Winter Weather Advisory (National Weather Service)

The Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 10 p.m. Monday and continues through Tuesday afternoon for portions of central and western Maryland and northern Virginia. A mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain is expected, creating the potential for slick roads—especially during the Tuesday morning commute.

What: Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch.

Where: Portions of central and western Maryland and northern Virginia.

When: Light snow may develop late Monday morning into the afternoon, but most roads should stay just wet. The more impactful wintry mix arrives overnight, with freezing rain likely before a changeover to plain rain by midday Tuesday.

Impacts: Slippery roads and hazardous travel conditions, particularly early Tuesday. Drivers should plan for extra time and use caution.

Additional details: Some areas could pick up around an inch of snow during the day Monday, but surface temperatures should limit accumulation on roads. The primary travel concern comes overnight as colder air settles in and precipitation transitions to freezing rain. Conditions should improve late Tuesday morning as temperatures rise and the system changes to rain.

Safety precautions: Slow down, allow extra stopping distance, and use caution on bridges and overpasses, which tend to ice first. For updated road conditions, call 511 for your state’s latest travel information.

The icing threat Tuesday morning remains the primary hazard, and the FOX 5 Weather Team warns drivers to be prepared for possible slick roads.

After the system moves out, scattered rain showers linger through the week as temperatures climb into the low 60s by Wednesday and into the 70s Thursday and Friday. The warm stretch is expected to continue into the weekend.

The timing of the snowfall could possibly impact the morning drive to work and could also potentially lead to school closings and delays.

