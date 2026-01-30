The Brief Winter Storm Watch for MD beaches and SE Virginia. DC stays bitterly cold with highs in the 20s. Weekend storm brushes region with wind and light coastal snow.



January is ending on a bitter‑cold stretch, with the region enduring day after day of frigid temperatures and another round of winter weather that could bring light snow to parts of Maryland’s Eastern Shore and southeast Virginia.

FIND THE LATEST DC WINTER STORM FORECAST HERE

Winter Storm Watch for MD beaches, southeast VA with light snow possible; cold continues in DC

What we know:

Friday stays cold, with highs only in the low 20s across the Washington, D.C. region. FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says temperatures may finally climb into the low 30s by Monday which will be the first chance to rise above freezing in more than a week.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds Friday as Arctic high pressure keeps the region locked in unseasonably cold air.

A developing weekend storm to the south will be the main weather maker. The Carolinas and Georgia are under a Winter Storm Warning, and the system is expected to push to the coast before sliding out to sea, brushing past the Mid‑Atlantic.

Stay connected with FOX LOCAL. For 24/7 winter storm coverage— Download Now .

For the immediate D.C. area, that means clouds Saturday into Sunday and plenty of wind, but no accumulating snow as the storm tracks too far south and east.

Southern Maryland may see a few flakes, possibly enough to coat the ground, while coastal areas could pick up light accumulations. Ocean City, Bethany Beach and Rehoboth Beach are all under Winter Storm Watches for Saturday.

Winter Storm Watch for MD beaches, southeast VA with light snow possible; cold continues in DC

What's next:

Temperatures in the 20s continue through the weekend in the D.C. area, with winds gusting 35 to 40 mph on Sunday. Highs reach the low 30s on Monday and rise slightly on Tuesday.

Stay ahead of the snow with FOX 5’s expert meteorologists, streaming LIVE on FOX LOCAL. We’re streaming nonstop coverage with the newest forecasts, snow potential, and preparation tips—before the storm and all weekend long. Download FOX LOCAL for 24/7 weather coverage on your smart TV and mobile devices.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Winter Storm Watch for MD beaches, southeast VA with light snow possible; cold continues in DC