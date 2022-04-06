Wet Wednesday morning, dry afternoon with highs in the 60s
WASHINGTON - A wet Wednesday morning across D.C. as overnight rain moves through the region.
FOX 5's Matthew Cappucci says the rain moves out later this morning gradually improving and giving us a mostly clear afternoon with some sunshine.
Highs Wednesday will be in the low-60s.
More scattered showers are on the way for Thursday and Friday.
