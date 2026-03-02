Man killed, another hurt in DC scooter hit-and-run
WASHINGTON - One person is dead and another injured after being hit while riding a scooter in Northwest D.C.
What we know:
On Sunday night around 9:30 p.m., police responded to the 5400 block of Colorado Avenue, Northwest.
Officers found one person injured but conscious and breathing, and an adult male unconscious and not breathing. The man was prounouced dead at the scene, and the other victim was taken to a hospital.
Officials say that the two were riding a scooter when they were hit by a car. The driver of the car fled the scene on foot.
The car in the crash was found by police.
What you can do:
Anyone who witnessed this incident is urged to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.
