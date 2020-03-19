Warm with showers; spring begins Thursday night

Farewell to the winter that wasn’t!

FOX 5’s Sue Palka says rain that started last night and continued overnight will wrap up pretty quickly on this Thursday morning which also happens to be the final morning of winter! Hopefully the rain washed out a lot of the heavy tree pollen we’ve been experiencing.

We may see some spotty evening showers and clouds may dominate, but true spring warmth is on tap this afternoon as most areas soar above 70 degrees. In fact D.C. and points south may head for the mid and upper-70s! Open those windows!

We stay mild tonight thanks to southerly winds that keep temperatures in the 60s. Appropriately mild as the Spring Equinox occurs at 11:51 p.m.

More warmth and possibly our first 80 degree day of 2020 on tap for Friday along with some scattered showers. Enjoy the warmth as the weekend looks chillier

