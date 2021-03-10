Warm Wednesday temperatures in the 60s and 70s across DC region

The mercury is on the rise Wednesday across the D.C. region as a cool and quiet morning gives way to a warm and dry afternoon.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says we should see more sunshine through the first half of today than we did yesterday. We can expect a very warm afternoon with highs in the mid to upper-60s and lower-70s.

Enjoy the spring preview while you can! Showers will move into the area on Friday and cooler temperatures will be with us into the weekend with highs back down in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday. Also, don't forget to set you clocks ahead one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday as daylight saving time begins.

