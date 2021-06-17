Warm Thursday with temperatures near 80 degrees; heat returns Friday
WASHINGTON - It's do-over Thursday! The weather today should be as gorgeous as Wednesday's weather!
FOX 5's Sue Palka says that means plan extra time outdoors or get those windows open to soak up cool early morning temperatures in the 50s and a sunny, mild afternoon with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper-70s.
Today is also the last day of our "spring break" as temperatures are back in the upper-80s by Friday and near 90 this weekend just ahead of the summer solstice on Father's Day.
