Warm Thursday with temperatures near 80 degrees; heat returns Friday

It's do-over Thursday! The weather today should be as gorgeous as Wednesday's weather!

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Sue Palka says that means plan extra time outdoors or get those windows open to soak up cool early morning temperatures in the 50s and a sunny, mild afternoon with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper-70s.

Today is also the last day of our "spring break" as temperatures are back in the upper-80s by Friday and near 90 this weekend just ahead of the summer solstice on Father's Day.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5