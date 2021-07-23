Sunshine, low humidity and comfortable temperatures in the 80s; possible weekend isolated storms
(FOX 5 DC) - The nice weather returns on Friday with low temps in the 60s which is a real treat for July.
We will have mostly sunny skies and high temperatures running a few degrees warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
There is a slight chance for a few scattered PM storms on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures return to the 90s on Sunday. Enjoy the day.
