Expand / Collapse search

Sunshine, low humidity and comfortable temperatures in the 80s; possible weekend isolated storms

By , and
Published 
Updated 21 mins ago
Weather
FOX 5 DC

FOX 5 Weather forecast for Friday, July 23

Mike Thomas has the FOX 5 Weather forecast for Friday, July 23

(FOX 5 DC) - The nice weather returns on Friday with low temps in the 60s which is a real treat for July. 

We will have mostly sunny skies and high temperatures running a few degrees warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

There is a slight chance for a few scattered PM storms on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures return to the 90s on Sunday. Enjoy the day.

FOX 5 weather forecast at 11

Your FOX 5 weather forecast at 11