Warm, sunny Wednesday with highs in the 80s and possible isolated evening showers
WASHINGTON - Summerlike temperatures will move across the D.C. region Wednesday bringing warmth and sunshine and highs in the 80s.
FOX 5's Matthew Cappucci says look for high temperatures around 84 degrees in the District this afternoon.
Keep an eye out for some possible isolated evening showers that could move through around 8 p.m.
Mild temperatures remain as the week continues with cooler temperatures this weekend.
