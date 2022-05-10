Warm, sunny Tuesday in the DC region with highs near 70 degrees
WASHINGTON - A quiet weather pattern is bringing the Washington, D.C. region warm temperatures and sunny skies Tuesday.
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
FOX 5's Claire Anderson says we can expect highs near 70 degrees by later in the day.
Expect the mild temperatures and sun-filed afternoons to continue through the week. Showers and storms return to the forecast as we enter the weekend.
Highs in the 80s are on the horizon.
Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:
Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.
Check the latest Closings and Delays
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
Check the latest weather radars
Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:
Advertisement