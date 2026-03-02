Customers force attempted armed robbery suspect out of store in Fairfax County

The Brief Police in Fairfax County are searching for an attempted robbery suspect. The man reportedly went into a cellphone store armed and tried to steal merchandise. Police say he tried to restrain the customers but was overpowered by them.



Fairfax County police are searching for an attempted armed robber who was forced out of a cellphone store by customers.

What we know:

Police say just before 8 p.m. on Feb. 23, officers responded to the Cricket Wireless store located at 6330 Springfield Plaza in Springfield for a robbery.

The victim reported that a man came into the store with a gun and tried to steal merchandise.

During the incident, the suspect attempted to restrain customers but was overpowered by the customers.

The suspect then fled the scene before officers arrived.

What you can do:

Detectives obtained security footage which shows the suspect involved in the robbery.





Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 703-246-7800. Tips can also be submitted anonymously HERE.