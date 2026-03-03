2 arrested, charged in killing outside Potomac Mills mall

Two men have been arrested in connection with last month’s fatal shooting in the parking lot of Potomac Mills mall, according to Prince William County police.

What we know:

Investigators say Clifton Joseph Douglas, 25, of Chesterfield, and Beau Wade Bishop, 28, of Woodbridge, met 34‑year‑old Baffour Asare Gundona of Alexandria in the 2700 block of Potomac Mills Circle on Feb. 24, shortly after 7 p.m.

Clifton Joseph Douglas (Prince William County Police)

Police say Douglas got into Gundona’s vehicle, an altercation broke out, and Gundona was shot. He died at the scene. Douglas and Bishop then drove off.

Officers later found the suspect’s vehicle outside Bishop’s home in Woodbridge and arrested him without incident on Feb. 27. Detectives identified Douglas as the alleged shooter days later. Members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested him in Chesterfield County on March 2.

Douglas is charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Bishop is charged with accessory after the fact and concealing or compounding offenses. Both men are being held without bond.

Beau Wade Bishop (Prince William County Police)

