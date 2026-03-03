Dog killed in I-495 stabbings belonged to the suspect, Virginia State Police say

The Brief Virginia State Police say the man accused of stabbing four people on I-495 in Fairfax County also stabbed his own dog to death. All of the victims were women, and one of them died from her injuries. The suspect was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper following the stabbings.



The backstory:

Virginia State Police say at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, troopers responded to exit 52 on I-495 southbound in Fairfax County for a road rage incident.

When the trooper arrived on scene, he was confronted by a man carrying a knife. The trooper shot the suspect, who later died at a local hospital.

Four women and a dog were stabbed by the suspect, 32-year-old Jared Llamado.

One victim succumbed to her injuries. She has been identified as 39-year-old Michele Adams.

The other three, a 36-year-old female, a 37-year-old female, and a 40-year-old female, all were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries.

New details:

According to police, Llamado did not know the victims prior to the incident, and none of the victims were in Llamado’s vehicle.

Officials say the dog belonged to Llamado, and he stabbed and killed the pet.

Investigators say the stabbings followed a crash on I-495, but the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

Llamado is the only suspect in the incident.

The trooper involved in the incident is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Virginia State Police say they will provide additional information as it becomes available.