Warm, sunny Monday with pop-up showers; highs in the upper-80s

Mostly sunny skies Monday with warm temperatures in the upper-80s and a few pop-up showers across the D.C. region.

FOX 5's Matthew Cappucci says overnight showers have moved out of the area leaving behind a mostly sunny day. High temperatures will be near 88 degrees. Any showers will be few and far between, Cappucci says.

The hot temperatures and humidity begin to build bringing the start of area's next heat wave Tuesday with highs in the lower-90s.