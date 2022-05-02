Warm Monday with highs near 80 degrees

Monday morning clouds will clear by the afternoon bringing sunny skies and warm temperatures near 80 degrees.

FOX 5's Matthew Cappucci says we can expect mostly sunny conditions by mid-morning as the temperatures rise.

A mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a chance for isolated storms to the west. Expect temperatures in the 70s all week with cooler temperatures in the 60s over the weekend.

