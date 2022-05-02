Warm Monday with highs near 80 degrees
WASHINGTON - Monday morning clouds will clear by the afternoon bringing sunny skies and warm temperatures near 80 degrees.
FOX 5's Matthew Cappucci says we can expect mostly sunny conditions by mid-morning as the temperatures rise.
A mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a chance for isolated storms to the west. Expect temperatures in the 70s all week with cooler temperatures in the 60s over the weekend.
