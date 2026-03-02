More than 500 without gas after explosion in Beltsville as temperatures drop

The Brief More than 500 homes in Beltsville are without gas after a damaged service line sparked an explosion Friday night on Cherry Hill Road. One worker was seriously injured but is in stable condition; Washington Gas shut off service to about 570 customers as a precaution. Residents say communication has been limited.



As frigid temperatures return, more than 500 people are without gas in Prince George’s County.

What we know:

Washington Gas crews are working to repair a line that caused an explosion on Friday night.

The explosion happened around 10 p.m. Friday.

Washington Gas says third-party excavation work damaged a four-inch service line on Cherry Hill Road in Beltsville. Crews responded to fix it, but gas ignited and caused the explosion.

One worker was seriously hurt and is in stable condition.

Hundreds of homes in the area have been without gas since Friday— no heat, no hot water.

What they're saying:

One family says the most frustrating part is the lack of communication from Washington Gas about when service will be restored.

"They’re not giving anything other than ‘we’re working on it,’ which is fine and appreciated. Things happen. It’s an emergency. But a little more information to let us know what we’re looking at would help because we may need to get everybody out of here," said Carla, one resident without gas.

The last update from Washington Gas was just after midnight on March 1, saying crews were still working to repair the line and, as a precaution, shut off gas to the surrounding area, impacting 570 customers.

For families like Carla’s, who have four young children at home, it has been unclear when service will be restored.

"They need to send some help. They need to send some help. I don’t know what they’re expecting of customers — to just sit and hold on," said Carla.

The other side:

A Washington Gas spokesperson responded to inquiries from FOX 5 DC on Monday afternoon:

"Washington Gas continues to work on the safe restoration of gas service to customers in Beltsville, Md., following an incident on February 27.



At this time, we’ve made significant progress and are nearing the final stages of this related work, including connecting gas service to buildings with the greatest need—including the Riderwood community, local schools and two large apartment buildings—transitioning from temporary fuel sources back to system gas and relighting the impacted area.



With full cooperation from our customers in providing access to their meters, we should be able to restore gas service to the majority of residences within the next 48–72 hours."



What's next:

Crews would likely need to go to each of the 570 impacted homes individually to relight pilot lights.