Blood Moon March 2026: Will a total lunar eclipse be visible in DC Tuesday morning?

Rise and shine! A stunning sight may be about to grace D.C. skies.

What we know:

A total lunar eclipse may be visible in the D.C. area early Tuesday morning as the Earth makes its way between the sun and moon.

The astronomical phenomenon will cast a reddish glow, resulting in what is also called a "blood moon."

But with snow and rain in the forecast, D.C. will likely have mostly cloudy skies that could block our view.

Viewing times for DC

Timeline:

The eclipse will begin Tuesday during the early morning hours, with totality lasting about 58 minutes:

3:44 a.m. – Eclipse begins

4:50 a.m. – Partial eclipse becomes visible

6:25 a.m. – Total eclipse begins

6:28 a.m. – Moon begins to set

The best time for D.C. to see totality would be at 6:04 a.m. – if clouds are able to clear the way enough.

Where is the total lunar eclipse visible?

Big picture view:

More than 40% of the world's population will be able to see the total lunar eclipse, according to Space.com.

In D.C., skywatchers are encouraged to get a clear view of the western horizon before and around sunrise for the best chance to see totality as the moon sets.

What is a total lunar eclipse?

Dig deeper:

The National Weather Service (NWS) describes lunar eclipses as the moment the sun casts Earth's shadow on the Moon.

According to the NWS, "the Earth must be physically between the sun and moon with all three bodies lying on the same plane of orbit" and "can only occur during a full moon and when the moon passes through all or a portion of Earth's shadow."

For it to be a total lunar eclipse, the entire moon must pass into the Earth's umbral shadow—this is the innermost part of the planet's shadow, where light does not reach when an eclipse occurs.

Is it safe to look at a total lunar eclipse?

What you can do:

Unlike a solar eclipse, lunar eclipses are safe to view with the naked eye, or through binoculars or a telescope.

When is the next total lunar eclipse?

Why you should care:

This total lunar eclipse will be the only total lunar eclipse of 2026 visible from North America, and it’s the last until late 2028, making this a rare occurrence for skywatchers across the D.C. area.