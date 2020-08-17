Warm Monday afternoon with evening showers, thunderstorms possible

We can expect a warm and dry afternoon across the D.C. region to start the workweek -- but wet weather could move our way later in the evening.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says we should have plenty of sunshine with highs in the low-80s Monday.

A cold front moving our direction will likely bring showers and thunderstorms our way by 5 p.m. and lasting later into the evening.

Dry skies Tuesday and temperatures in the 80s into the weekend.

