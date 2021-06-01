Warm and dry Tuesday with highs in the 80s

Welcome June! Average temperatures in this first meteorological month of summer begin around 80 degrees and finish the month in the upper 80s.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says it's a cool start Tuesday morning in the mid-to-upper 50s. We will be close to average later today with afternoon temperatures ranging between 75 to 80. The sun is filtered by high clouds so it's not as sunny as Memorial Day. The clouds stick around overnight and into Wednesday. A few showers are possible late day on Wednesday.

Later this week we will likely be tracking showers and storms in the Thursday/Friday time frame as temperatures continue to rise through the 80s.

