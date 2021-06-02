Warm and cloudy Wednesday with highs in the 80s; chance for late day storms

Our second day of June is seasonably warm near 80 with more clouds than sun.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says humidity levels are a bit more noticeable today but not uncomfortable. There is an isolated risk for a late day shower or storm and that continues overnight.

The greater storm risk rolls into the area on Thursday and showers may be around by morning. It's another warm and humid day, and our region is also outlooked on Thursday for the slight risk of severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Those risks include high winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. Stay weather-aware all day on Thursday and we will keep you ahead of the storms on air and online.

