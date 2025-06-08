Tornado watch, flash flood warnings issued for DC, Maryland, Virginia

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of the D.C. area as severe thunderstorms are expected to move through the area.

Tornado watches are in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday night in the following areas:

Fauquier County

Prince William County

Fairfax County

Arlington County

City of Alexandria

City of Fredericksburg

City of Fairfax

Stafford County

City of Manassas

Charles County

Anne Arundel County

Frederick County

Montgomery County

Prince Georges County

District of Columbia

Flash flood warnings are in effect for Page and Shenandoah County in VA until 9:00pm Sunday evening.

Sunday evening forecast

Strong thunderstorms with dangerous winds and heavy rainfall are expected Sunday evening. Isolated hail, and a couple tornadoes are possible with wind gusts up to 65+mph.

The highest threat for severe weather is between 4:30 and 9:30 p.m., according to FOX 5 Meteorologist Mike Thomas.