Tornado watch, flash flood warnings issued for DC, Maryland, Virginia
WASHINGTON - A tornado watch has been issued for parts of the D.C. area as severe thunderstorms are expected to move through the area.
Tornado watches are in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday night in the following areas:
- Fauquier County
- Prince William County
- Fairfax County
- Arlington County
- City of Alexandria
- City of Fredericksburg
- City of Fairfax
- Stafford County
- City of Manassas
- Charles County
- Anne Arundel County
- Frederick County
- Montgomery County
- Prince Georges County
- District of Columbia
Flash flood warnings are in effect for Page and Shenandoah County in VA until 9:00pm Sunday evening.
Sunday evening forecast
Strong thunderstorms with dangerous winds and heavy rainfall are expected Sunday evening. Isolated hail, and a couple tornadoes are possible with wind gusts up to 65+mph.
The highest threat for severe weather is between 4:30 and 9:30 p.m., according to FOX 5 Meteorologist Mike Thomas.