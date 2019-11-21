Temps to hit low 50s in DC, cloudy skies could hinder Unicorn meteor shower visibility

article

It's a bit chillier this morning but a bright and sunny start with temperatures for the early commute ranging between 32 and 38.

Clouds will tend to increase in the afternoon hours as we climb back to the low 50s with light winds.

It'll be mostly cloudy skies Thursday night which will make it challenging to see a brief but potentially spectacular meteor shower that will happen for approximately 15 to 45 minutes at about 11:15 p.m. Be sure to start watching on time in case the shower is brief.

It appears near the constellation Monoceros the Unicorn which is why it's being called the Unicorn meteor shower. If it's able to be seen through the clouds, look low in the eastern sky.

It could potentially produce a few hundred meteors per hour which has us hoping that those clouds thin out so we get a chance to see it!