Expand / Collapse search

Sunshine with highs in the 60s Thursday; showers return Friday

By , and
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Weather
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - We take a step back into what feels like early spring Thursday minus the storm and shower threat!

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Sue Palka says a cooler air mass moved in last night dropping temperatures overnight into the 40s and drying out the humidity.

FOX 5 Weather forecast for Thursday, May 6

Jennifer Delgado has the FOX 5 Weather forecast for Thursday, May 6

High pressure brings back the sunshine today with refreshing temperatures in the mid-to-upper-60s.

Showers are back in the forecast on Friday and our run of days in the 60s continues into next week!

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5