Sunshine with highs in the 60s Thursday; showers return Friday

We take a step back into what feels like early spring Thursday minus the storm and shower threat!

FOX 5's Sue Palka says a cooler air mass moved in last night dropping temperatures overnight into the 40s and drying out the humidity.

High pressure brings back the sunshine today with refreshing temperatures in the mid-to-upper-60s.

Showers are back in the forecast on Friday and our run of days in the 60s continues into next week!

