Sunshine, warm afternoon temperatures Friday with highs in the mid-80s

A sunny and warm Friday afternoon with highs in the mid-80s across the D.C. region.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Claire Anderson says we'll start the day with cooler temperatures and foggy conditions.

Dry skies and sunshine with highs near 85 degrees into the afternoon hours. The heat and humidity return over the weekend with temperatures in the low-90s.

Scattered showers and storms return for Monday.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5

@JenDelgadoFOX

@ClaireFox5DC