Sunshine continues Thursday with warm temperatures in the mid-70s

Another amazing autumn forecast is being served up on the warm side today.

Early morning temperatures are seasonably cool in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

The sunshine is in full force and breezes out of the south will warm us into the mid and upper 70s by afternoon.

By late evening a potent cold front approaches the mountains and clouds increase. After midnight and through the overnight we may see scattered showers developing as colder air arrives behind the front.

It will be significantly colder on Friday in the upper 50s to near 60 with a chance for more showers

