Sunshine and gusty winds expected in DC region Sunday; Rain expected to move in next week

The D.C. region will get some cloud cover and potential rain showers Sunday morning, but the good news your Sunday will be clearing up from there!

The morning will begin with clouds over much of the D.C. region, but by late morning the skies will clear.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

A cold front will move through the area bringing with it heavy winds later in the day. Gusts up to 35 miles per hour are expected, so make sure to tie down any loose outdoor items and take a coat if you're going out.

Highs Sunday will be in the upper 50s and 60s, before dropping into the upper 30s for the overnight lows.

Temperatures will rise back up into the 60s Monday, and it will be a dry start to the week with plenty of sunshine.

The sun won't stick around long, however, as more rain showers are possible starting Tuesday night.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5