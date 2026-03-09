Police investigating shooting at basketball court in Dumfries

The Brief Multiple injuries were reported following a shooting at a basketball court in Dumfries in Monday. Police say there were injuries, but it's not yet clear how many people were involved or the severity of those injuries. No information on a potential suspect or motive has been released at this time.



A shooting was reported at a basketball court in Dumfries on Monday.

Police say there were injuries, but it's not yet clear how many people were involved or the severity of those injuries.

What we know:

Officers with the Prince William County Police Department were called to the area of the basketball courts at Potomac Shores Fitness Barn around 5:35 p.m. on March 9 for a report of a shooting.

Police say injuries were reported, but the conditions of the victims are not known at this time.

The Potomac Shores Fitness Barn is located at the Shores Club in the area of Potomac Shores Parkway and Dunnington Place in Dumfries.

It's generally open Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. It features cardio/weight machines, a movement studio, and classes, with hours subject to change for holidays.

What we don't know:

It's still not clear how many people were shot, or what their injuries were.

No information on a potential suspect or motive has been released at this time.