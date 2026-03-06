Early voting opens for Virginia redistricting referendum

The Brief Early voting has begun in Virginia on a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow the state legislature to redraw congressional maps. The measure follows national redistricting battles and could potentially shift up to four Republican-held seats to Democrats if approved. Early voting runs through April 18, with Election Day set for April 21.



Early voting begins in Virginia today for residents to decide on whether to approve a state constitutional amendment to redraw congressional voter maps.

The backstory:

This is Virginia’s response to redistricting efforts that began in Texas in June. Republicans there voted to redraw voter maps in their favor, hoping to gain five Republican seats in Congress. That set off a nationwide debate.

If the amendment to allow the state legislature to redraw congressional voter maps passes, it could potentially shift four Republican-held seats to Democrats.

The Virginia Supreme Court allowed the ballot measure to proceed.

What they're saying:

The issue has drawn national attention, with prominent Democrats and Republicans posting on social media to encourage voters to support their positions.

"Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of our democracy, but right now they are under threat," said former President Barack Obama. "Vote yes, Virginia."

"Tomorrow is your chance to stop the most partisan power grab in the history of our commonwealth," said former Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. "I hope you’ll join me in voting no."

What you can do:

Early voting begins Friday morning in a limited number of locations, with additional sites opening April 11 through April 18.

Click here to find where to vote in your area.

Election Day for the referendum is April 21.