Sunshine and dry skies Thursday with highs near 70 degrees
WASHINGTON - At least the weather is settled today!
It’s another cool and sunny start with the added bonus that it’s not as frosty cold as yesterday morning as
temperatures are mostly in the low to mid-40s.
FOX 5's Sue Palka says plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures in the upper-60s to near 70 degrees this afternoon make it a perfect time to take a deep breath and distract yourself with some tranquil time outside.
The sunny and milder November days continue through the weekend!
