Sunny Wednesday with a springlike feel and highs in the upper-70s

Mother Nature is delivering a gift Wednesday in the form of an absolutely gorgeous day!

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

It's certainly a very cool start with temperatures early this morning in the low-to-mid-50s.

Full sunshine and low humidity levels with barely a cloud in sight will keep temperatures in the mid-to-upper-70s with light winds from the northeast. We head right back into the 50s for a second cool night under clear skies.

We keep the momentum rolling right into Thursday with temperatures ticking up just a few degrees.

Seasonably warm and more humid days in the upper-80s to near-90 degrees will return by the weekend, as does the risk for a few late day storms by Sunday.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5