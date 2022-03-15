Sunny, warm Tuesday with highs near 70 degrees

If you are enjoying the milder weather, then stay posted -- the warming trend continues into the week!

A chilly start Tuesday morning -- but by this afternoon it will be a day of mostly sunny skies with just a few high clouds as temperatures once again move into the 60s and above seasonal average.

We will still benefit from a ridge of high pressure to the South. Winds will be light but the advantage is the south/southwest flow that will boost our temperatures.

By Wednesday a low pressure system will start to make its way up the coast and we can expect to see some light showers by Wednesday night into Thursday when rain will be more widespread. The heaviest rain will be across lower southern Maryland and the southeast.

Upper-60s and low-70s heading your way...enjoy!

