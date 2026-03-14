Driver killed in two-vehicle crash on Mt. Vernon Memorial Highway in Fairfax County

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The Brief A driver died after a two-vehicle crash in the Mt. Vernon area of Fairfax County. Another driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Mt. Vernon Memorial Highway is closed during the crash investigation.



A driver died after a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in the Mt. Vernon area of Fairfax County.

What we know:

Fairfax County police say officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at Mt. Vernon Memorial Highway and Patton Boulevard.

Authorities say one driver, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Police say another driver, also an adult male, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What's next:

Crash Reconstruction detectives are responding to investigate the cause of the crash.

Police say Mt. Vernon Memorial Highway is closed between Mt. Vernon Road and Patton Boulevard while investigators process the scene.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

This article was written using information from Fairfax County Police.