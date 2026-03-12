What we know about Mohamed Jalloh: Suspected Old Dominion shooter

The Brief One person was killed, and two others were injured in a shooting at Old Dominion University on Thursday, March 12. The alleged shooter has been identified as Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, federal officials confirmed to Fox News. Jalloh previously served 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to supplying material support to ISIS in 2017.



Federal authorities have identified the suspected shooter accused of a deadly attack at Old Dominion University on Thursday as a former U.S. Army National Guard member from Virginia who had previously served time in federal prison for supporting ISIS, according to Fox News.

Old Dominion shooting

What we know:

One person was killed, and two others were injured in a shooting inside Constant Hall on ODU's campus Thursday morning.

The shooter was also killed.

Federal officials confirmed to Fox News Thursday that the suspected shooter had been identified as Mohamed Bailor Jalloh from Sterling, Virginia.

Jalloh, a former member of the Army National Guard, was sentenced in 2017 to 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trying to provide material support to ISIS. He was released in December 2024.

According to Fox News, Jalloh was a naturalized U.S. citizen from Sierra Leone.

Jalloh praised other terror attacks

The backstory:

According to the Justice Department, Jalloh met members of ISIS during a trip to Africa. When he returned to the U.S., one of the ISIS members he met connected Jalloh to a contact who was actually an FBI source.

Officials said Jalloh told the source that he had "thought about conducting an attack all the time, and that he was close to doing so at one point," like the 2009 attack at Fort Hood in Texas that killed 13 and wounded 32 others.

Federal officials arrested Jalloh in July 2016, after purchasing a rifle at a gun dealership in Northern Virginia.

Shooter subdued by ODU students

Dig deeper:

On Thursday, FBI Director Kash Patel announced that Thursday's shooting at Old Dominion was stopped in part by "a group of brave students who stepped in" and subdued Jalloh, saying the students' actions "undoubtedly saved lives."

At an FBI press conference later Thursday, officials said that Old Dominion ROTC members in the room were the ones who subdued the shooter.