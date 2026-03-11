Suspect wanted for deadly shooting on Virginia basketball court

The Brief Arrest warrants have been obtained for a suspect in the murder of an 18-year-old. The teen was killed during a shooting on a basketball court this week. A juvenile injured in the shooting has also been charged.



Police are looking for a 19-year-old man they say is responsible for the murder of an 18-year-old in Dumfries this week as a juvenile injured in the shooting was taken into custody.

What we know:

J’Shaun Zomari Williams, 19, is wanted after gunfire erupted on a basketball court on the 1800 block of Potomac Shores Parkway on Monday evening.

Five people between the ages of 16 and 20 years old were shot. An 18‑year‑old, identified as Louis Anthony Boone, died at the hospital.

Police say multiple arrest warrants have been obtained for Williams, who was not found during a search of his home Gainesville. He is wanted for murder and several weapons-related charges.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say shots were exchanged when a group of people playing basketball were confronted by another group.

Several witnesses and people who may have been involved were initially detained as detectives work to determine what led to the shooting.

A 17-year-old who was injured during the shooting is in police custody after being released from the hospital. He is being charged with felony homicide and weapons offenses.

What we don't know:

A motive for the shooting is still unknown, but police say the incident does not appear to be random.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department.