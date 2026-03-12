Car goes through building, lands in pool in Montgomery County

Image 1 of 9 ▼

A car crashed into a building and went into a pool in Montgomery County.

What we know:

Montgomery County police say officers were dispatched to the 12900 block of Travilah Road for a vehicle that collided with a building at 5:15 p.m.

Officials say the driver accidentally crashed the vehicle into the building, and the vehicle came to rest in a swimming pool.



No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:



It's not clear how the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the building.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue is on scene, continuing to investigate the incident.