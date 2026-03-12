Expand / Collapse search

Car goes through building, lands in pool in Montgomery County

Updated  March 12, 2026 6:58pm EDT
The Brief

    • A car went through a building in Montgomery County and landed in an indoor pool. 
    • No injuries were reported, Montgomery County police say. 
    • It's not yet clear how the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the building. 

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A car crashed into a building and went into a pool in Montgomery County. 

What we know:

Montgomery County police say officers were dispatched to the 12900 block of Travilah Road for a vehicle that collided with a building at 5:15 p.m.

Officials say the driver accidentally crashed the vehicle into the building, and the vehicle came to rest in a swimming pool.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:


It's not clear how the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the building. 

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue is on scene, continuing to investigate the incident. 

