Car goes through building, lands in pool in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A car crashed into a building and went into a pool in Montgomery County.
What we know:
Montgomery County police say officers were dispatched to the 12900 block of Travilah Road for a vehicle that collided with a building at 5:15 p.m.
Officials say the driver accidentally crashed the vehicle into the building, and the vehicle came to rest in a swimming pool.
No injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
It's not clear how the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the building.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue is on scene, continuing to investigate the incident.