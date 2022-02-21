Sunny, warm Presidents Day with highs in the 60s

A beautiful and unseasonably warm afternoon this Presidents Day.

FOX 5's Jennifer Delagado says we can expect a mostly sunny afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 60s thanks to southerly winds across the region.

Clouds increase late Monday ahead of an area of low pressure early Tuesday morning. We're keeping an eye on a possible rain / snow mix Thursday morning.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5