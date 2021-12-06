Sunny, mild Monday with highs near 70 degrees; showers later in the day

Monday will start off sunny and mild with high temperatures in the upper-60s.

A strong cold front will come through with wind gusts up to 40 mph and a scattered shower in the late afternoon.

Temperatures will drop quickly behind the front with wind chill values in the 20s by the evening. We will likely have the coldest wind chill values of the season!

Big story of course -- our first snow chance Wednesday morning!! It's still a long way out but we can talk snow!

Here's FOX 5's Matthew Cappucci's snowy forecast!

