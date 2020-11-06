Sunny, mild Friday; beautiful November weekend ahead

We finish the work week with another award-winning forecast!

FOX 5's Sue Palka says there may be some cloud cover around early in the morning which helped to keep overnight temperatures in the not too chilly 40s.

Any clouds will quickly depart and a sunny day is expected to ease temperatures near or above 70 which is about 10 degrees warmer than average for November.

But wait there's more! The weekend and yes even the first part of next week will see this trend continue.

Take advantage of these mild afternoons and evenings as we are already looking forward to our winter outlook which will be revealed on Fox Morning News on Monday!

